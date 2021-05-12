Thursday, May 13, 2021
Home Schools Johns Hopkins to Use $150M Gift to Increase Black, Latin PhD Students
Black male college student sitting in university classroom looking away and smiling
Photo: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock
Schools

Johns Hopkins to Use $150M Gift to Increase Black, Latin PhD Students

Bea Castañeda
By Bea Castañeda

-

Johns Hopkins University is hoping to attract more minority graduate students to STEM PhD programs through a $150 million donation by alumnus Mike Bloomberg.

The Baltimore university only has five students of color currently working on doctoral programs in mathematics, computer science, and electrical engineering, according to The Washington Post.

These numbers only represent around five percent of all its graduate students, highlighting the stark underrepresentation of minorities at Johns Hopkins and higher education generally.

Bloomberg Donation

The university will use the $150 million to finance recruiting and talent-development efforts to attract STEM students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other schools with high minority representation.

Johns Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniels remarked that the gift will allow the university to address a “striking and persistent disparity” in graduate education when it comes to Black, Hispanic, and Native American learners.

With the money, Hopkins will also create 100 new slots for students who earned bachelor’s degrees from HBCUs and similar schools. Tuition costs for six years, a stipend, health insurance, and travel funds will be covered. These students will be called Vivien Thomas Scholars to honor a Black scientist who was a pioneer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1940s.

Partnerships between institutions can also be expected so undergraduates can be presented with research and mentorship opportunities. The University of Maryland Baltimore County, Howard University, Morgan State University, Prairie View A&M University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College are among Hopkins’ first partners in the endeavor.

Previous articleWhat Do Colleges Look For? 9 Ways to Stand Out to Admissions Committees
Next articleWoman Graduates From Samford University at 78

You Might Also Like

Policy

West Virginia Governor Signs Controversial Transgender Athlete Bill

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports during middle school, high school, and college.
Joe Saballa -
Read more

Latest Posts

Delaware State University Forgives $730,000 in Student Debt

Bea Castañeda -
Delaware State University has arranged to cancel $730,000 in student debt by using a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the school.

Federal Judge Approves $577M Maryland Settlement With HBCUs

Marianne Besas -
A federal judge has approved a $577 million settlement in a longstanding lawsuit over Maryland’s treatment of its four historically Black colleges and universities.

Who Will Benefit Under President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness?

Matthew Carpenter -
While President Biden’s plans to eliminate student loan debt will be a reprieve for many federal loan borrowers, private loan recipients can still explore their options for better repayment options.

Want to stay up to date?

Get the latest news about higher education in the US straight to your inbox.

The College Post is part of Globe Post Media, a US digital news organization publishing the world’s best targeted news sites.

Latest Posts

Delaware State University Forgives $730,000 in Student Debt

Bea Castañeda -
Delaware State University has arranged to cancel $730,000 in student debt by using a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the school.

Federal Judge Approves $577M Maryland Settlement With HBCUs

Marianne Besas -
A federal judge has approved a $577 million settlement in a longstanding lawsuit over Maryland’s treatment of its four historically Black colleges and universities.

Who Will Benefit Under President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness?

Matthew Carpenter -
While President Biden’s plans to eliminate student loan debt will be a reprieve for many federal loan borrowers, private loan recipients can still explore their options for better repayment options.

Most Popular

Fast Access

© Globe Post Media | All rights reserved